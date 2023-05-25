Piramal Pharma Shares Gain 13% After First Profit In Three Quarters

Shares of Piramal Pharma Ltd. jumped over 13% on Thursday after it reported its first profit in three quarters.

This was due to the sequential growth in the company's contract development and manufacturing organisation and complex hospital generics segments in the quarter ended March. Sequentially, they rose 26% and 37%, respectively, as per company disclosures.

However, on a year-on-year basis, the company's net profit fell 75% to Rs 50 crore during the quarter ended March.