Piper Serica Sees 'High Probability' For Mid, Small Caps To Outperform Large Caps

Even though small- and mid-cap themes have had negative returns over the last few years, Abhay Agarwal of Piper Serica Advisors sees more value in that space with the potential to outperform the large caps.

"Because of the muted returns from the small and mid caps over the last couple of years, investor interest is low, and I think that gives us the opportunity to buy into some of these mid and small caps," Agarwal, who is the founder and fund manager at Piper Serica, told BQ Prime.

There are a whole lot of companies that have been neglected by the market but will grow at a 20–25% CAGR over the next three, if not five, years, he said. These companies are trading at 15–20 times their cyclically low multiples, he said.

Calling the mid- and small-cap companies "life with risks", Agarwal said, "If you get those calls right, there is a high probability that mid and small caps will beat or outperform the large caps over a period of time."