Pinterest Cuts About 150 Jobs, Joining Flurry Of Tech Layoffs

The digital-search company that lets users create online pinboards informed impacted employees Wednesday. The move affected less than 5% of Pinterest’s total workers, according to a person familiar with the company, who asked not to be identified because the details haven’t been announced. Pinterest had about 4,000 employees as of the end of the third quarter. The job cuts came from teams across the San Francisco-based company, though not all were affected to the same degree, the person said.