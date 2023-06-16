Pimco To Pay $9 Million To Settle SEC Fee and Disclosure Probes

The SEC said on Friday that Pimco failed to disclose key information to investors about how swaps could impact its PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund between 2014 and 2016. Additionally, the Wall Street regulator said that between 2011 and 2017 that the asset manager failed to waive $27 million in fees that it had agreed to forgo, and that the firm lacked some some written policies and procedures related to fees.