Fed Hikes Still in Play On Strong Economy, Pimco’s Clarida Warns

“Where the discussion gets interesting, is a situation where the Powell Fed starts to cut rates and inflation is not back to 2%,” he said. “Powell would like 2.1%, but it could be 2.6%, 2.7%. By next summer if we are there, then the Fed can think about lowering rates and do that before getting inflation to 2%. The question is does that happen early in 2024, or later as inflation proves sticky.”