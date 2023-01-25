Pidilite Q3 Review: Shares Fall On Q3 Profit Miss, Analysts Flag FY24-25 Earnings

Shares of the company fell 2.56% to Rs 2,321.25 apiece as of 10:35 a.m., compared with a 0.95% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

So far, the total traded volume was 9.6 times its 30-day average volume. The relative strength index stood at 29, suggesting that the stock might be oversold.

Of the 20 analysts tracking the stock, four kept 'buy' call, six suggested a 'hold', while 10 analysts recommended 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implied an upside of 7.5%.