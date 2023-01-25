ADVERTISEMENT
Pidilite Q3 Review: Shares Fall On Q3 Profit Miss, Analysts Flag FY24-25 Earnings

The company's third-quarter net profit declined 15.2% year-on-year to Rs 304.17 crore.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Range of Fevicol brand products manufactured by Pidilite Industries. (Source: company website)</p></div>
Shares of Pidilite Industries Ltd. fell after third-quarter profit declined and missed analysts' estimates.

The company's third-quarter net profit fell 15.2% to Rs 304.17 crore, according to a stock exchange filing. This is lower than Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 377.7 crore.

"While demand conditions in rural and semi-urban areas remain under strain, we are increasingly optimistic of the future," Managing Director Bharat Puri said.

Pidilite Industries Q3 FY23 (Consolidated YoY)

  • Revenue up 5% to Rs 2,997.59 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,129.24 crore)

  • Ebitda down 10% to Rs 495.86 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 570.98 crore)

  • Ebitda margin stood at 16.5% vs 19.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 18.2%)

  • Net profit down 15.2% to Rs 304.17 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 377.7 crore)

Shares of the company fell 2.56% to Rs 2,321.25 apiece as of 10:35 a.m., compared with a 0.95% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

So far, the total traded volume was 9.6 times its 30-day average volume. The relative strength index stood at 29, suggesting that the stock might be oversold.

Of the 20 analysts tracking the stock, four kept 'buy' call, six suggested a 'hold', while 10 analysts recommended 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implied an upside of 7.5%.

Here's what analysts make of the Q3 earnings:

Macquarie

  • Maintains 'underperform' with a target price Rs 2,200, implying a potential downside of 8.7%.

  • Remains concerned on waterproofing growth.

  • Concerned on FY24/FY25 earnings per share given competitive pressures from paint players.

  • Likes the company's optimistic outlook for the future on the back of sharp reduction in input costs, increased construction activity, and government focus on capex and rural India.

  • Pegs three-year sales CAGR lagging rival Asian Paints', high cost inventory-led gross margin miss and continued weak demand in rural and urban areas as negatives.

Prabhudas Lilladher

  • Keeps a 'hold' rating with a target price of Rs 2,679 apiece.

  • Expects high single-digit-volume decline in Industrials.

  • Says margins appear to have bottomed out with priced inventory with 80bps gross margin expansion quarter-on-quarter.

  • Expects impact of falling vinyl acetate monomer prices to be more visible in Q4 FY23.

