Pidilite Industries, Power Finance, Tata Power Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Wednesday.
Pidilite Industries Ltd. will announce its results for the quarter ended September on Wednesday.
According to the average of analysts' estimates calculated by Bloomberg, Pidilite Industries could report a net profit of Rs 465.4 crore and revenue of Rs 3,192.4 crore for the quarter under review.
Power Finance Corp. will also report its second quarter results on Wednesday. The company is expected to report a net profit of Rs 3,246.2 crore, according to consensus estimates.
Tata Power Ltd. is expected to report a revenue of Rs 15,695.9 crore and a net profit of Rs 881 crore for the second quarter on Wednesday.
United Spirits Ltd., Patanjali Foods Ltd., Mazagon Dock Ltd., Godrej Industries Ltd., Welspun Corp., Lupin Ltd., PI Industries Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Pheonix Mills Ltd., Oil India Ltd., SKF India Ltd., Grindwell Norton Ltd., Endurance Technologies Ltd., Bata India Ltd., Sanofi India Ltd., Brigade Enterprises Ltd., Century Plyboards Ltd., MCX Ltd., Raymond Ltd., Eris Lifesciences Ltd., CESC Ltd., Firstsource Solutions Ltd., GE T&D India Ltd., Birla Corp., Medplus Health Ltd., MTAR Technologies Ltd., Easy Trip Planners Ltd., Balaji Amines Ltd., Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd., Nazara Technologies Ltd., and Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd. will also report their earnings on Wednesday.
Wonderla Holidays Ltd., TeamLease Services Ltd., Ashoka Buildcon Ltd., eMudhra Ltd., Kaveri Seed Co., Automotive Axles Ltd., Landmark Cars Ltd., Somany Ceramics Ltd., Lumax Auto Tech Ltd., New India Insurance Co., Gujarat Narmada Valley Ltd., Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd., EID Parry Ltd., Reliance Infra Ltd., HEG Ltd., Hindustan Foods Ltd., Gujarat Alkalies Ltd., MOIL Ltd., Borosil Ltd., NESCO Ltd., Pricol Ltd., Tasty Bites Ltd., Sai Silks Ltd., Samhi Hotels Ltd., Best Agrolife Ltd., and Precision Wires India Ltd. will also be reporting their earnings on Wednesday.
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Wednesday: