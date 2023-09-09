Pidilite Fined Rs 2.64 Lakh By GST Department

Pidilite Industries Ltd., a leading adhesive, waterproofing solutions, and construction chemicals maker, said on Saturday that a fine of Rs 2.64 lakh has been imposed on the company by the GST department.

The company, however, expects a favourable outcome at the appellate level.

Based on the company's assessment, prevailing law and the legal advice of the external counsel, Pidilite Industries 'reasonably expects' a favourable outcome after it challenges the penalty at the appellate level, the company said in a regulatory filing.