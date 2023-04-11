Pick Investment Themes That Worked In 2003-07 Upcycle, Says Hiren Ved

Themes that worked in 2003–07 upcycle may be the best bets at present as the government focuses on infra spending and incentivising manufacturing, according to equity market veteran Hiren Ved.

Sectors like infrastructure, auto, real estate, power auxiliaries, cement, defence, mid-cap information technology companies that were both capex and rate sensitive performed well at the time, Ved, chief executive officer at Alchemy Capital Management, said.

"Moreover, the present government has avoided to pump the economy by means of dispensing money in the hands of people and raising demand," he told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah in an interaction.

Ved cited the government's decision to accelerate expenditure on infrastructure and renewable energy during the coronavirus pandemic instead of decreasing taxes or fuel rates at the time. As the post-Covid world is re-globalising where most countries have internalised or diversified their manufacturing discourse away from China, India is one primary beneficiary, according to Ved.