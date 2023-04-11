Pick Investment Themes That Worked In 2003-07 Upcycle, Says Hiren Ved
Sectors like infrastructure, auto, real estate, power auxiliaries, cement, defence and mid-cap IT performed well at the time: Ved.
Themes that worked in 2003–07 upcycle may be the best bets at present as the government focuses on infra spending and incentivising manufacturing, according to equity market veteran Hiren Ved.
Sectors like infrastructure, auto, real estate, power auxiliaries, cement, defence, mid-cap information technology companies that were both capex and rate sensitive performed well at the time, Ved, chief executive officer at Alchemy Capital Management, said.
"Moreover, the present government has avoided to pump the economy by means of dispensing money in the hands of people and raising demand," he told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah in an interaction.
Ved cited the government's decision to accelerate expenditure on infrastructure and renewable energy during the coronavirus pandemic instead of decreasing taxes or fuel rates at the time. As the post-Covid world is re-globalising where most countries have internalised or diversified their manufacturing discourse away from China, India is one primary beneficiary, according to Ved.
Expensive Capital Goods Valuations
"Given that we are at the inception of a fresh cycle, it is observed that valuations of cap goods are counter cyclical in nature as they always appear expensive in the beginning of the cycle," Ved said.
The market cap goes up as order books rise and, as a result, profits follow, he said. This makes earnings a lagging indicator and order books the leading indicator of valuations, according to Ved.
The capital goods firms are still far away from the kind of upturn the sector achieved a decade ago even as most of them are sitting at peak-high order books compared with the past three years, he said. "Therefore, expensive valuations from a long-term perspective, especially given that we are the beginning of a cycle, is not a bad sign."
Valuations pre-empt the improvement in fundamentals.Hiren Ved
Defence Order Book
Unlike short-cycle capital goods companies, cycles of execution in defence are much longer, Ved said.
In the aftermath of Covid and the Russia-Ukraine war, the central government has been forced to start revolving Indian public and private sector companies in the defence manufacturing landscape. This will only fortify order books and strengthen domestic manufacturing in defence, Ved said.
Discretionary Consumption
"Wherever there is a scope for premiumisation and less chances of disruption, a secular trend will be seen," Ved said.
Although the pace of premiumisation increased after the pandemic as people began to focus on health and well-being, a certain degree of disruption also creeped in, he said. This was because of an increase in footprints by big retailers in the fast-moving consumer goods that brought in tight competition, he said.
Easier access and marketing of products on the internet has also begun to impact traditional companies in the segment, Ved said. Gradual digitalisation has provided more room to new companies and simultaneously increased competition, according to him.
He sees liquor companies and quick-service-restaurant chains are relatively insulated from competition.
Top Bets
Capital goods, autos, infrastructure, mid-cap information technology companies, manufacturing, a few selective ones in discretionary consumption, and companies that signal secular growth in pharma and specialty chemicals.
RBI's Rate Pause
"Central banks around the world, including the Reserve Bank of India, seem to be towards the end of the rate hike cycle," Ved said.
This will lead to improvement in the market breadth, especially after constant correction of the broader markets in the past few months due to the rake hike by central banks and global geopolitical tensions, according to Ved.
The year ahead will see a far better base effect in terms of valuations and operation metrics in comparison to last year as interest rates and commodity prices have peaked, Ved said.
Markets seem to be exiting the correction phase.Hiren Ved