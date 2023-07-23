PhysicsWallah: What The Profitable Edtech Unicorn Has In The Pipeline

PhysicsWallah—one of India's rare profitable edtech unicorns—is looking to make more investments, as it seeks to deploy its cash reserves to expand geographies ahead of an eventual listing.

The company is set to close FY23 with a top line of Rs 800 crore, which will be a near fourfold rise, Prateek Maheshwari, co-founder of PhysicsWallah, told BQ Prime at the company's Noida headquarters. For FY24, that number is set to grow three times to Rs 2,400 crore.

For reference, it ended FY22 with Rs 233 crore in revenues and a profit of Rs 98.2 crore, according to data accessed from Tofler.

"For profits, we are looking at about 15-20% Ebitda margins. We have already realised a large chunk of that revenue, given the seasonal nature of courses in edtech," Maheshwari said.

One of the key reasons why PhysicsWallah is profitable while other edtechs aren't is because of its co-founder Alakh Pandey's community building efforts, Maheshwari said. That has kept the company's customer acquisition cost, or rather, student acquisition cost very low. "That's built into our DNA," he said.

The community efforts that Maheshwari mentioned are a nod to Pandey's journey, which started back in 2014.

Pandey started a YouTube channel by the name of PhysicsWallah and reached lakhs of subscribers. By 2020, he expanded to opening more channels, and Maheshwari and Pandey—who were associates by this time—decided to register PhysicsWallah Pvt. separately and launch an edtech app.

In 2022, they raised $100 million from WestBridge Capital and GSV Ventures at a valuation of $1.1 billion, making them a unicorn. Today, PhysicsWallah has about 35 lakh registered students. It has also grown to about 50 different channels on YouTube and about 3 crore subscribers.