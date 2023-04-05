PhonePe's IPO Is At Least Two Years Away, Says CEO Sameer Nigam

The massive $1 billion fundraising by PhonePe Pvt. would be the last before the company heads for the bourses, according to Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Sameer Nigam.

The Walmart-backed fintech company is currently in the middle of the exercise after having already raised $650 million. The company is raising money at a $12 billion valuation and has attracted investors such as General Atlantic Co.

"Given the current range of ambitions we have, the $1 billion should be sufficient to take us to group-level profitability," Nigam told BQ Prime.

"We have three markers to be ready for an IPO. One is profitability. Second, we need to have developed enough momentum with our financial services and new platforms that the question is how big this can get. We don't want people speculating about whether these businesses will work. Thirdly, the market has to correct itself. It's not very attractive right now. So the IPO is at least a couple of years away," he said.