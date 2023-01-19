PhonePe Raises $350 Million At $12 Billion Valuation

PhonePe, a Walmart-backed payments app, has raised $350 million (Rs 2,845 crore) in a round that General Atlantic led.

The funding has been done at a pre-money valuation of $12 billion, with marquee global and Indian investors also participating in the round.

The investment is the first instalment of a $1 billion total fundraising effort that commenced in January 2023, according to press releases.

It also comes about a month after PhonePe announced that it had changed its domicile to India and fully separated from Flipkart.