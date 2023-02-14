PhonePe Raises $100 Million In Second Tranche Of $1-Billion Fundraise

PhonePe expects further investments from leading global as well as prominent high net worth Indian investors.

"PhonePe plans to deploy these funds to scale up its payments and insurance businesses in India, as well as to launch and aggressively scale new businesses like lending, stockbroking, ONDC-based shopping and account aggregators over the next few years," it said, in a press release.

The fundraising exercise is being carried out a month after PhonePe announced that it had changed its domicile to India and fully separated from Flipkart.

The company is also nearing its own initial public offering. As reported by Bloomberg in December, the IPO is about 18–24 months away, post-completion of the 2023 fundraise.