PhonePe Elevates Key Executives To Segment CEO Roles
Hemant Gala and Vishal Gupta are now the CEO of PhonePe's lending and insurance businesses, respectively.
PhonePe elevated key executives to chief executive roles within the group on Tuesday, as it claims to become the first Indian internet company to reach 50 crore lifetime registered users on its platform.
"With this milestone, one in three Indians are now on PhonePe," it said in a release. "The company is the first Indian internet company to have reached this scale globally."
This milestone has been achieved in just over seven years since PhonePe UPI payments launched in August 2016, it said.
"This is also a great time to redesign the organisation and elevate some of the key PhonePe executives to take on larger roles in the group," Chief Executive Officer Sameer Nigam said.
It has elevated the following people:
Hemant Gala is now the CEO of PhonePe's lending business. Gala has been part of the founding team at PhonePe and has worked across multiple businesses over the past seven years. He was part of the core team at PhonePe, building the payments business from the early days and then helping seed the financial services businesses in the last few years.
Vishal Gupta has been promoted to the role of CEO for PhonePe's insurance business. He was also part of the founding team and helped scale the payments and merchant business.
Vivek Lohcheb has been promoted as the CEO of Pincode and will be responsible for scaling the offering across key cities in India. Previously, Lohcheb headed the offline business at PhonePe.
Ujjwal Jain is now the CEO of Share.Market and will be heading the company's wealth and broking business. Previously, he founded WealthDesk, which was acquired by PhonePe.
The Bengaluru-based fintech major has diversified its revenue from non-payment businesses and scaled up new products and businesses, such as smart speakers, rent payments and insurance distribution.