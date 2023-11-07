PhonePe Elevates Key Executives To Segment CEO Roles

PhonePe elevated key executives to chief executive roles within the group on Tuesday, as it claims to become the first Indian internet company to reach 50 crore lifetime registered users on its platform.

"With this milestone, one in three Indians are now on PhonePe," it said in a release. "The company is the first Indian internet company to have reached this scale globally."

This milestone has been achieved in just over seven years since PhonePe UPI payments launched in August 2016, it said.

"This is also a great time to redesign the organisation and elevate some of the key PhonePe executives to take on larger roles in the group," Chief Executive Officer Sameer Nigam said.