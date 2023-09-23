PhonePe Calls On Developers To Take On Google App Store Monopoly

Fintech giant PhonePe Pvt. on Saturday invited Android app developers to list their applications on the Indus Appstore platform, which is pegged as an alternative to Google Play's Android monopoly.

"These apps will be listed on the soon-to-be-launched 'Made-in-India' Indus Appstore, offering a localized experience in 12 languages, completely customized for Indian audiences," the company said in a statement.

To lure developers, PhonePe has said that app listings on the Indus Appstore Developer Platform will be free for the first year, after which a nominal annual fee will apply.

Further, the app store will not charge developers any platform fee or commission for in-app payments, something that has been a thorn between Google and Indian app developers. Developers will also be free to integrate any payment gateway of their choice inside their own apps.

The Alliance for Digital India Foundation—which counts Paytm and Matrimony.com Ltd. among its members and has been protesting Google's service fee by calling it lagaan or tax—has argued that Google remains in blatant violation of CCI's orders.