Philips Soars As Job Cuts, Supply Improvements Bolster Outlook
Philips expects to grow sales this year and plans to cut 6,000 jobs globally as the maker of electronics and medical equipment embarks on a major cost-cutting push.
(Bloomberg) -- Royal Philips NV shares jumped the most in more than two years after the maker of medical equipment projected sales growth on improving supply chains and embarked on a major cost-cutting drive.
Philips is slashing another 6,000 jobs, or around 8% of its total workforce, to counter inflation and potential expenses linked to the recalls of some of its consumer products. The personnel reductions, half of which will be implemented this year, come on top of 4,000 job cuts already announced last year.
“That’s a sizable and impactful measure, but we see it necessary to address the rising cost across the company and the world, but also to make us more agile,” Chief Executive Officer Roy Jakobs said Monday in an interview with Bloomberg Television, adding that some of the cuts will be in the Netherlands.
Philips rose as much as 8.4% in Amsterdam, the steepest intraday gain since March 24, 2020. The shares are still down some 65% since it started recalling its faulty sleep therapy devices in June 2021.
The Dutch company is joining a growing number of manufacturers cutting costs to deal with supply-chain turmoil and inflation. Dow Inc. said last week it’s reducing around 2,000 positions to offset rising energy expenses. Germany’s BASF SE last year said it would adjust its European production network after domestic facilities began losing money. Philips employed around 77,000 people at the end of last year.
Jakobs on a call with reporters acknowledged that Philips hadn’t been executing well in the past, but vowed the company would now focus on regionalizing its supply chain, improving organic growth and reducing complexity.
Philips expects to deliver low single-digit comparable sales growth and a high single-digit adjusted operating profit margin this year as supply chains improve. The company also reported better-than-expected sales and operating profit in the fourth quarter.
“There is a significant beat on 4Q and the operational improvement measures are very large,” ING analyst Marc Hesselink said in a note to clients. “Execution on those measures is key as Philips has a long history of cost-cutting and so far, this has not yielded the required results.”
Philips still faces potential charges linked to its sleep therapy devices. The company has set aside about €885 million after researchers linked their degrading foam to cancer and respiratory issues. Philips said Monday it’s increasing the provisions by €85 million.
Last month, Philips said tests it carried out showed its recalled products are unlikely to result in “an appreciable harm” to the health of patients, fueling optimism that legal expenses from the issue may be limited.
Jakobs, who replaced longtime CEO Frans van Houten in October, said he hopes to get more details on the impact of any potential litigation in the second half of 2023.
“When we have that detail, we will immediately come forward,” he said. “We will make sure that we put all the efforts to get this to the best resolution.”
