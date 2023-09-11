BQPrimeBusiness NewsPhilippines May Scrap Rice Price Cap Soon As Harvest Starts
Philippines May Scrap Rice Price Cap Soon As Harvest Starts

11 Sep 2023, 9:01 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Workers carry high-grade white rice in a warehouse in Bocaue town, Bulacan province, the Philippines.</p></div>
Workers carry high-grade white rice in a warehouse in Bocaue town, Bulacan province, the Philippines.

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine government may lift a ceiling on rice prices in two weeks as local harvests start to come in, Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual said. 

The price cap, imposed last week, is necessary to prevent further increases in rice prices, Pascual told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Manila on Monday. 

The Philippines is still in discussions with major rice exporter Vietnam for imports of the staple grain, he added.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

