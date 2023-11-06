Philippines Looking At Japan, India For Railway Funding Deals

BQPrimeBusiness NewsPhilippines Looking At Japan, India For Railway Funding Deals
The Philippines is looking at Japan and India for alternative financing deals after dropping Chinese loans as funding source for three railway projects valued at more than $5 billion, according to Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno.

A Manila Light Railway Transit System train travels along an elevated rail track past vehicles on the road below at night in Manila, Philippines, on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. Consumer prices in the Philippines increased at the fastest pace in more than five years in July, boosting the case for the third interest-rate hike this week. Photographer: Hannah Reyes Morales/Bloomberg
Diokno said he expects negotiations for the new financing deals to conclude by the first quarter. Partnering with multilateral lenders is also an option, he said. “It could be a combination of Japan and ADB. We’re exploring all sorts of financing,” he said, referring to the Asian Development Bank.

Manila has said it will no longer pursue Chinese financing for the first phase of the 100-kilometer Mindanao Railway Project as well as for Subic-Clark freight railway, which links two former U.S. military bases turned commercial zones, and a proposed long-haul commuter railway in the southern part of the main Luzon Island.

Asked if the stalled projects could also be funded through the Maharlika Investment Fund, the country’s first sovereign wealth fund that is currently being set up, the finance chief said it’s possible but the government would only fund a minority share.

On Monday, the government listed its $1.26 billion retail dollar bond on the nation’s bond exchange. The proceeds from the bonds sold last month “will help finance the government’s priority infrastructure flagship projects aimed at driving long-term economic growth,” Diokno said.

