PharmEasy's Bitter Pill For Investors: A Downround

Cut to present day, the downround, if and when it goes through, will trigger anti-dilution provisions in the contracts of its investors.

Anti-dilution provisions are clauses that are meant to protect existing investors from future rounds at a valuation which is lower than the valuation which they had invested in.

The company, in effect, compensates these investors by rewarding them with extra shares.

"There is obviously uneasiness with respect to the fact that the valuation of the company erodes with a downround and the exit value gets impacted," said Harshita Srivastava, co-head at Nishith Desai Associates, a Mergers and Acquisitions and PE practice.

"But if the investors have instruments with anti dilution rights, they will be entitled to additional shares, thereby protecting the value of their investments, although at the cost of significant dilution of founders and employees stake," she said.

However, the calculations of how many shares which investor gets can get "mind-boggling", according to Deepak Joyce, the founder of JoyceLaw, a boutique law firm focused on startups.

"These can be very complex transactions. Moreso if the valuation breaches multiple rounds. In this case, the rights issue is being done at a valuation, which is 10% of the previous valuation. It's possible that the valuation held up to the previous three rounds is breached. Assuming there are standard anti-dilution rights, whichever rounds’ price has gotten breached, investors will get anti-dilution shares," he said.

However, Joyce said there won't be a whole lot of negotiations, barring one possibility. "It’s all written in these contracts. Unless there’s an early stage investor, who would have entered the company with a few million dollars. Capital investment wouldn't have been very high but the value of the invested capital would’ve grown to an exponential multiple."

Today, Joyce said, if there’s a situation where the company has enough residual value to get back value, "such an investor could play hard ball to get an exit. It would be quite an aggressive position for an investor to take". But an early investor could do that, he said.