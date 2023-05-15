PharmEasy Valuation Cut 50% By Janus Henderson
Another U.S. investor, Neuberger Berman, cut PharmEasy's valuation by 21% to $4.4 billion, as of Feb. 28.
The valuation of API Holdings Pvt., the owner of PharmEasy, was slashed by 50% to $2.8 billion by U.S.-based investor Janus Henderson as overvalued companies continue to witness stark drawdown amid a tighter capital market scenario.
The British-American asset management company marked down its investment in PharmEasy to $2.8 billion as of December 2022, according to its Securities and Exchange Commission filings.
This is a reduction of 50% since PharmEasy was valued at $5.6 billion in its last funding round of $350 million in October 2022, in which Janus Henderson took part.
Another U.S. investor, Neuberger Berman, cut PharmEasy's valuation by 21% to $4.4 billion as of Feb. 28.
Several Indian startups have recently seen a reduction in valuation—including Ola, Swiggy, and Byju's—as capital markets undergo a change, with a defined path to profitability and focused ambitions taking precedence over growth and blitzscaling.
Valuations of listed companies like Zomato Ltd., Nykaa's parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., and Paytm parent One97 Communications Ltd. have also tumbled after a bumper 2021.
The reduction in valuation for privately held companies also translates to longer timelines for initial public offerings. Oravel Stays Pvt., the operator of Oyo, and now PharmEasy's API Holdings Pvt. have all put their IPO plans on hold amid an uncertain listing environment.