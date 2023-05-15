PharmEasy Valuation Cut 50% By Janus Henderson

The valuation of API Holdings Pvt., the owner of PharmEasy, was slashed by 50% to $2.8 billion by U.S.-based investor Janus Henderson as overvalued companies continue to witness stark drawdown amid a tighter capital market scenario.

The British-American asset management company marked down its investment in PharmEasy to $2.8 billion as of December 2022, according to its Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

This is a reduction of 50% since PharmEasy was valued at $5.6 billion in its last funding round of $350 million in October 2022, in which Janus Henderson took part.

Another U.S. investor, Neuberger Berman, cut PharmEasy's valuation by 21% to $4.4 billion as of Feb. 28.