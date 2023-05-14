AI Drug Discovery Is A $50 Billion Opportunity For Big Pharma

The growth in AI adoption by pharma companies was accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, as the industry rushed to develop weapons to fight an unknown virus. During the pandemic, Pfizer Inc. turned to AI to develop the Covid vaccine Comirnaty, for which it partnered with BioNTech SE. It also expanded a partnership with Shenzhen, China-based AI drug discoverer XtalPi Inc. to speed up the chemical formulation of the Covid pill Paxlovid. Both were approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in under two years—much faster than the 10 years it usually takes most drugs to get to market. The speed was also helped by regulators rushing to get weapons against Covid to the public.