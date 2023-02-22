Pharma Profits Set To Surge, Says InCred's Aditya Khemka

There would be a significant growth in pharmaceutical firms' profit as raw material costs are falling with China reopening, according to InCred PMS Fund Manager Aditya Khemka.

There has been an 11% top line growth in the past two years against a 3% net profit growth at a compound annual growth rate, Khemka said in an interview with BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

The fund manager listed three factors why the profit after tax growth has lagged so far: