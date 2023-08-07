Pharma Market Continues Slow Growth In July On High Base, Volume Challenges

The Indian pharmaceutical sector reported a single-digit growth in July for the third consecutive month due to a high base and challenges in volume growth.

Industry sales were up 5.3% in comparison with 14.1% over the same period last year. Sales had risen 6% this June, according to data from the All Indian Origin Chemists and Distributors Ltd.

"Indian pharmaceuticals market continues to deliver mid-single growth in the month of July partly due to high base last year and challenges in volume growth which has been negative in the last four months," said Krishnanath Munde, associate director at India Ratings and Research Pvt.

On a positive note, new launches growth has shown an improvement from 1.8% in January to 3.1% in July. The price growth has been stable at around 5–6%, Munde told BQ Prime. "India Ratings maintains (that) its Indian pharma market growth estimates for FY24 would be 10–11% year-on-year."