P&G Hygiene And Health Q3 Results: Profit Rises 60.4% To Rs 165 Crore
The company, which follows the July-June financial year, had reported a PAT of Rs 102.85 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
FMCG products maker Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd on Wednesday reported a 60.44% increase in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 165.02 crore during the third quarter ended March 31, helped by tax gains and premiumisation of products.
Its sales in the January-March quarter were down around 1% at Rs 881.31 crore. It was at Rs 889.49 crore in the corresponding quarter, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (PGHH) said in a regulatory filing.
"In a challenging cost environment, the company continued to make sequential progress in profit growth with PAT at Rs 165 crore, up 17% operationally vs year ago fueled by premiumisation and productivity interventions", said an earning statement from Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care.
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care's total expenses were at Rs 751.97 crore in the March quarter, down 9.20% as against Rs 828.19 crore a year ago.
"The period also saw an impact on sales of 8% due to one-time non-operating income in the base period. With this, the reported sales were down 9% vs a year ago. Reported profit after tax was up 60% vs year ago due to one-time tax impacts", it said.
The total income of PGHH, which owns popular brands such as Vicks in healthcare and Whisper in feminine care, was at Rs 897.53 crore, down 8.34%.
Commenting on the results Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Managing Director LV Vaidyanathan said, "despite a challenging operating environment, we delivered a resilient performance in the quarter, recording a strong sequential growth in profit. This has been possible behind our integrated growth strategies of a focused product portfolio, superiority, productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organization structure".
Shares of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 13,713.80, down 0.53% from the previous close.