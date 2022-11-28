Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Gets Emotional As NSE Turns 30; Check His Tweet

Nithin Kamath, founder and CEO of Zerodha, took to Twitter on Sunday, November 27, 2022, to wish the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on its 30th anniversary. In the tweet, he also credited NSE’s free software for brokers, Neat On Web (NOW), for the formation of his broking company, which is now one of India’s largest stock broking platforms.

Kamath’s tweet read, "Happy 30th NSE India. Feels like yesterday when we first saw NSE NOW in 2009- the free platform NSE offered its brokers. This led to us questioning if tech is free, can we disrupt the pricing? An arbitrage trade.”

He added further, “Zerodha online wouldn't have happened if not for NSE & NOW."