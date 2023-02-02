Why Has WhatsApp Banned More Than 36 Lakh Accounts In India?
WhatsApp banned more than 36 lakh user accounts in India in December 2022. Read on to know the details.
The popular messaging service, WhatsApp, owned by Meta, banned 36 lakh accounts in India in December 2022 in accordance with the updated IT Rules 2021, which increase the obligations placed on social media platforms.
According to reports, WhatsApp admitted that 1,389,000 of the 3,677,000 accounts that were terminated had been proactively suspended prior to user complaints. According to the firm, the blocked accounts were detected for engaging in malicious activity. Further, to guarantee safety protocols on the messaging network, WhatsApp disabled these accounts, and deemed them as "bad."
In December, the messaging app, which has more than 400 million users nationwide, got 1,607 complaint notifications with 166 of those records being actioned.
Over 37.16 lakh malicious accounts were removed from WhatsApp between November 1 and November 30. WhatsApp reported receiving 946 complaints of grievances from India in November with the platform responding to 74 of the claims. 830 of these complaints were for an appeal of a ban, and the remaining complaints fell into various categories including support and safety.
What Does The New Information technology Rule 2021 Say?
According to the new Information Technology Rules 2021, social media and digital platforms with a cluster of more than 50 lakh users must publish a monthly compliance report. As per the regulations, the compliance report must include information on customer complaints that companies have received and the team's response to those complaints. To ensure that users of social media platforms are safe, the government has established guidelines that were well thought out.
In the meantime, the Ministry of Electronics and IT has made several revisions intended to safeguard the rights of citizens as part of a major drive toward an open, safe, trusted, and accountable Internet. The amendments require intermediaries to make reasonable attempts to stop users from sharing questionable/objectionable content.