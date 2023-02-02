Why Has WhatsApp Banned More Than 36 Lakh Accounts In India?

According to reports, WhatsApp admitted that 1,389,000 of the 3,677,000 accounts that were terminated had been proactively suspended prior to user complaints. According to the firm, the blocked accounts were detected for engaging in malicious activity. Further, to guarantee safety protocols on the messaging network, WhatsApp disabled these accounts, and deemed them as "bad."

In December, the messaging app, which has more than 400 million users nationwide, got 1,607 complaint notifications with 166 of those records being actioned.