Who Is Neal Mohan, The New Indian American CEO Of YouTube?

He began his career at Glorified Technical Support, earning $60,000 annually.

Then, in 1996, Mohan started working for Accenture (then known as Andersen Consulting).

Afterward, he joined a fledgling company named NetGravity, which was ultimately purchased by DoubleClick, a provider of online advertising. He spent many years working for the internet advertising firm DoubleClick. Once DoubleClick was acquired by Google in 2007, he joined the internet giant and later rose to the position of senior vice president of Display and Video Advertising.

The most notable event in his professional life, though, was when Google offered him an extraordinary bonus of Rs 544 crore to dissuade him from joining Twitter.

At Google, he quickly advanced the ranks. Mohan was essential in the creation of the AdSense program, which lets website owners show Google adverts and make money from clicks. Currently, AdSense is one of the most popular advertising platforms in the world.

Additionally, Mohan has also worked for Microsoft.