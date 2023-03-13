Who Is Mohit Joshi? Know The Next Mahindra MD And CEO's Salary, Education And Career

Mohit Joshi, who currently serves as President at Infosys, has resigned from the IT company after spending over 20 years with them. He has now been appointed as MD and CEO of Tech Mahindra for a 5-year tenure, replacing CP Gurnani, who will be retiring on December 19, 2023.

Joshi, who leads the Financial Services and Healthcare/Life Sciences business at Infosys, resigned from his post on March 11, 2023. In a regulatory filing, Infosys said that Joshi’s term at the company would end on June 9, 2023. Let’s know more about Mohit Joshi, his education, career, etc.