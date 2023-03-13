Who Is Mohit Joshi? Know The Next Mahindra MD And CEO's Salary, Education And Career
Mohit Joshi has resigned from Infosys after 2 decades and is now set to join Tech Mahindra as MD and CEO.
Mohit Joshi, who currently serves as President at Infosys, has resigned from the IT company after spending over 20 years with them. He has now been appointed as MD and CEO of Tech Mahindra for a 5-year tenure, replacing CP Gurnani, who will be retiring on December 19, 2023.
Joshi, who leads the Financial Services and Healthcare/Life Sciences business at Infosys, resigned from his post on March 11, 2023. In a regulatory filing, Infosys said that Joshi’s term at the company would end on June 9, 2023. Let’s know more about Mohit Joshi, his education, career, etc.
Mohit Joshi - Education
For this early education, Mohit Joshi studied at Delhi Public School, RK Puram. He then completed his graduation in History from St Stephen’s College, Delhi University. Later, Joshi went on to pursue his MBA from the Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi.
In the year 2019, Mohit Joshi studied Global Leadership and Public Policy for the 21st Century Program at Harvard Kennedy School.
Mohit Joshi - Career
A veteran in the Enterprise technology software and consulting space, Mohit Joshi comes with an experience of over 2 decades. He started his career at two major banks- ANZ Grindlays and ABN Amro Bank, before moving into a Technology consulting and leadership role at Infosys.
At Infosys, Joshi was leading the banking platform, AI / Automation portfolio, transformation, sales operations, CIO function and the Infosys Knowledge Institute. He also served as the Chairman of Edgeverve Systems Limited, where he was responsible for the Infosys software portfolio which included the global banking platform Finacle.
That’s not all. Mohit Joshi is also a Non-Executive Director at Aviva Plc and the Vice Chair of the Economic Growth Board of the CBI (Confederation of British Industry). In 2014, Joshi was invited to join the Global Young Leader program at the World Economic Forum.
Mohit Joshi - Salary
At Infosys, Joshi’s salary rose from ₹15 Crore to ₹34 Crore in 2021. As per an Infosys filing, his compensation for the year 2021-2022 was ₹34,89,95,497 (₹34.89 Crore), which amounts to about ₹9.5 Lakh per day!