Virgin Orbit Lays Off 85% Of Its Staff

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. is the latest entrant to the list of companies reducing their workforce. According to an SEC filing, billionaire Richard Branson's rocket company will be laying off 85% of its workforce. This series of layoffs will affect 675 Virgin Orbit employees.

As per the filing, Virgin Orbit has attributed these layoffs to its “inability to secure meaningful funding”. The filing said, “On March 30, 2023, the Company announced a workforce reduction of approximately 675 employees, constituting approximately 85% of the Company’s workforce, in order to reduce expenses in light of the Company's inability to secure meaningful funding.”

The Virgin Group subsidiary will incur about $15 million in expenses related to these layoffs, of which, $8.8 million will be spent on employee benefits and severance payments. The parent company provided Virgin Orbit with a capital infusion of $10.9 million to pay these immediate expenses.