UPI And PayNow Integration: Now Transfer Funds From India To Singapore In Real-Time

In September 2021, both, India and Singapore initiated a project to link the fast payment systems in their respective countries viz. Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and PayNow. After almost two years since initiation, on February 21, 2023, both the countries announced the UPI and PayNow Integration that will transform the way both countries make cross-border fund transfers.

The UPI and PayNow linkage making transactions easier between India and Singapore was launched on February 21, 2023, under the presence of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi and his counterpart in Singapore, Mr Lee Hsien Loong. This integration was announced by the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Shaktikanta Das and the Managing Director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Ravi Menon.

This cross-border fund transfer facility was launched through token transactions performed at the launch event by Shaktikanta Das and Ravi Menon.