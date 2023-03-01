Upcoming Two Wheelers In March 2023: Apache RTR 310, Revamped Bajaj Chetak, And More
Many exciting new two-wheelers are being launched or released in the market in the coming weeks.
Two-wheelers are the most popular form of transport in India and many new models of bikes and scooters are introduced every few days by automobile manufacturers. Let’s take a look at some of the most anticipated two-wheeler launches and releases coming in March 2023.
TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache is a popular series of budget sports bikes in India. TVS is now set to release a new powerful Apache RTR 310 bike, which has resulted from Apache’s collaboration with BMW. It is expected that the RTR 310 would be released sometime in early March, likely at the TVS MotoSoul event in Goa. Reports state that the Apache RTR 310 would retain the same specifications and features as the Apache RR 310 and it would be priced at around ₹2.5 lakh.
Unnamed Honda 100cc Bike
Popular Japanese automobile manufacturer Honda is reportedly going to release a budget-friendly unnamed 100-cc bike in March. Leaked renders of the unnamed bike have shown that it will have a retro-style sloper engine which was previously used in bikes from the 90s. It has been rumoured that the bike would be named ‘Shine 100’, in line with Honda’s Shine 125. It has also been reported that the bike would likely be released on a competitive budget, at a price of around ₹62,000 and above.
Revamped Bajaj Chetak EV
A newly revamped version of Bajaj’s popular two-wheeler scooter ‘Chetak EV’ is likely to be released sometime in March 2023. It is expected that the updated Chetak EV would have somewhat similar specifications to the older Chetak with one major difference. While the older Chetak had a driving range of around 90 kms on a full charge in Eco mode, the revamped Chetak would have a driving range of around 118 kms. The revamped Chetak EV is expected to be released at an approximate ex-showroom price of ₹1,51,900.
Revamped Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 And Continental GT 650
The iconic Indian bike manufacturer Royal Enfield is also reportedly going to release two revamped versions of their classic bikes in March 2023. As per reports, these two revamped bikes are the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650. Both of these older Royal Enfield bikes would be getting significant feature upgrades, including tubeless alloy wheels, USB charging capacity, powerful LED headlights, and new colour options. Reportedly, these two revamped models would be priced at about ₹40,000 more than their older generation counterparts.
TVS iQube ST
The TVS iQube ST is an EV scooter which is a part of the TVS’s iQube series of two-wheelers. The new TVS iQube ST was initially showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 at it is rumoured that it will be officially launched at the TVS MotoSoul event in March 2023. The TVS iQube ST reportedly has a 145 km driving range on a full charge and will be available in four colour options. As per reports, the TVS iQube ST will be priced at an ex-showroom price of around ₹1.20 lakh.
Triumph Street Triple R And RS
Late last year, automobile company ‘Triumph’ launched their 2023 version of the Street Triple series of bikes, which have received significant design as well as technical changes. These are comparatively high-end series of bikes and the ex-showroom prices for Triumph Street Triple R and Street Triple RS are ₹9.40 lakh and ₹11.70 lakh reportedly. While these bikes were launched last year, they would be released in the market in March 2023.
