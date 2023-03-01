Upcoming Two Wheelers In March 2023: Apache RTR 310, Revamped Bajaj Chetak, And More

Popular Japanese automobile manufacturer Honda is reportedly going to release a budget-friendly unnamed 100-cc bike in March. Leaked renders of the unnamed bike have shown that it will have a retro-style sloper engine which was previously used in bikes from the 90s. It has been rumoured that the bike would be named ‘Shine 100’, in line with Honda’s Shine 125. It has also been reported that the bike would likely be released on a competitive budget, at a price of around ₹62,000 and above.