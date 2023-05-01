6 Upcoming Cars Expected To Launch In India In May 2023

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is a compact and capable off-roader that has been popular across the world. It is expected to be launched in India as a 5-door version with a price tag of around ₹12.70 lakhs. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with 105 PS of power and 138 Nm of torque. It will also have a 4x4 system, a low-range gearbox, hill hold control, hill descent control, and ESP.