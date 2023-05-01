6 Upcoming Cars Expected To Launch In India In May 2023
Here are some of the upcoming cars that are expected to hit the Indian automobile market in May 2023.
India is a huge market for cars, and every month, there are new launches and announcements. If you’re looking to purchase a new four-wheeler, here are some of the upcoming cars that are expected to hit the Indian automobile market in May 2023.
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
The Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus is a rugged and spacious SUV that is based on the TUV300 Plus. The Bolero Neo Plus will reportedly be priced around ₹10 lakhs and will offer a 2.2-litre diesel engine with 120 PS of power and 280 Nm of torque. It will also have a 9-seater configuration, a touchscreen infotainment system, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is a compact and capable off-roader that has been popular across the world. It is expected to be launched in India as a 5-door version with a price tag of around ₹12.70 lakhs. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with 105 PS of power and 138 Nm of torque. It will also have a 4x4 system, a low-range gearbox, hill hold control, hill descent control, and ESP.
BMW X3 xDrive M40i
The BMW X3 xDrive M40i is a performance-oriented variant of BMW’s popular luxury SUV. This luxury four-wheeler is expected to be priced at around ₹89 lahks in India and will offer a 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 360 PS of power and 500 Nm of torque. It will also have an 8-speed automatic transmission, an M Sport suspension, an M Sport differential, an M Sport exhaust system, and an M Sport brake system.
Kia Seltos 2023
The Kia Seltos 2023 is a facelifted version of the popular mid-size SUV. It is expected to be priced around ₹10 lakhs and offer some cosmetic and feature updates. It will also have the same engine options as the current model, which include a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel, and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. It will also have a sunroof, a wireless charger, a digital instrument cluster, and a blind spot monitor.
Nissan X-Trail
The Nissan X-Trail is a premium SUV that will be to make a comeback in India after a long hiatus. It is expected to be priced around Rs. 40-45 lakhs and offer a hybrid powertrain with a 2.0-litre petrol engine and an electric motor. It will also have a CVT transmission, an all-wheel-drive system, a panoramic sunroof, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a 360-degree camera.
Tata Altroz Racer
The Tata Altroz Racer is a sporty version of the popular Altroz and is expected to be launched in India as a limited edition model. The Tata Altroz Racer will reportedly be priced around ₹10 lakhs and offer a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with 120 PS of power and 170 Nm of torque. It will also have a 5-speed manual transmission, a sporty body kit, a rear spoiler, a dual-tone interior, and a Harman sound system.