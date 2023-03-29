Upcoming Cars And SUVs Set To Launch in April 2023

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a compact SUV which is expected to launch in India in April 2023. The Fronx will reportedly be launched in India at a starting price (ex-showroom) of approximately ₹8 lakh, and the price will go up for upgraded and feature-packed variants. The car will be available in five variants with nine different colour options.

Fronx will be offered in two petrol engine options; a one-litre turbo-petrol booster hybrid engine and a 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine, which is also seen in Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno. Noteworthy features on the upcoming Fronx include a nine-inch infotainment system, wireless phone charging, cruise control, and auto climate control. Safety features include airbags, an ESP program, a 360-degree camera, and hill-hold assistance.

Here are Maruti Suzuki Fronx’s key specifications:

Power: 88 to 99 bhp

Torque: 113 to 148 Nm

Engine: 998 to 1,197 cc

Transmission: Manual/Automatic