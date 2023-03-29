Upcoming Cars And SUVs Set To Launch in April 2023
A number of innovative and technologically advanced cars are introduced in India each year as more and more individuals and families turn towards four-wheelers as their preferred mode of transport. Car manufacturers look at India as a promising market with great potential. As the new month approaches, let us have a look at some of the upcoming car launches in April 2023.
Upcoming Car Launches In April 2023
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a compact SUV which is expected to launch in India in April 2023. The Fronx will reportedly be launched in India at a starting price (ex-showroom) of approximately ₹8 lakh, and the price will go up for upgraded and feature-packed variants. The car will be available in five variants with nine different colour options.
Fronx will be offered in two petrol engine options; a one-litre turbo-petrol booster hybrid engine and a 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine, which is also seen in Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno. Noteworthy features on the upcoming Fronx include a nine-inch infotainment system, wireless phone charging, cruise control, and auto climate control. Safety features include airbags, an ESP program, a 360-degree camera, and hill-hold assistance.
Here are Maruti Suzuki Fronx’s key specifications:
Power: 88 to 99 bhp
Torque: 113 to 148 Nm
Engine: 998 to 1,197 cc
Transmission: Manual/Automatic
MG Comet EV
The MG Comet EV is a highly anticipated compact EV which is set for release in India in April 2023 with prices starting from ₹9 lakh (ex-showroom). This new EV from MG will be available in two variants with varying battery capacities. The first variant will have a 17.3 kWh battery that the company claims will provide a driving range of 200 km. The second variant will have a larger 25.7 kWh battery with a claimed driving range of 300 km. Both these variants would be paired with a 40PS electric motor and rear-wheel drive.
Moreover, the Comet EV comes packed with several advanced features such as a 10.25-inch digital display, connected car technology, and auto AC. Safety features include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, and a rear parking camera.
Here are the MG Comet EV’s key specifications:
Battery Capacity: 17.3 kWh and 25.7 kWh
Engine: 40PS electric motor
Driving Range: 200 to 300 km
Transmission: Automatic
Innova Crysta 2.4 ZX 7 STR
The newly facelifted Innova Crysta (diesel) was launched in India recently; however, many of the car’s variants are being released with a slight delay. The Innova Crysta 2.4 ZX 7 STR is one such variant that is set to be launched in April 2023 at an expected price (ex-showroom) of ₹23 lakh.
This car is powered by a 2,393 cc engine that can generate a maximum power of 148bhp@3,400rpm. The Crysta 2.4 ZX 7 STR comes with a six-speed manual transmission. Some key features of this large MUV include LED headlamps and fog lights, 16-inch alloy wheels, a seven-inch infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and automatic climate control, among many others.
Here are the Innova Crysta 2.4 ZX 7 STR’s key specifications:
Power: 148 bhp
Torque: 360 Nm
Engine: 2,393 cc
Transmission: Manual
Mercedes AMG GT 63 E Performance
The Mercedes AMG GT 63 E Performance is an uber-powerful and luxurious hybrid sedan that is officially going to be launched in India on April 11, 2023. Mercedes claims that this model is their most powerful production vehicle made so far. The Mercedes AMG GT 63 E Performance will be launched at a starting price (ex-showroom) of around ₹2.50 crore to ₹2.80 crore.
This uniquely powerful car comes equipped with a 639 hp, 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine combined with a 204 hp electric motor. This hybrid combination allows the AMG GT 63 E to produce 843 horsepower (hp) and can go from 0-100 kmph within 2.9 seconds. The car has a top speed of 316 kph.
Some features on this car include AMG Ride Control suspension, AMG Performance Exhaust System, 3D surround sound, 12.3-inch infotainment system, and more.
Here are the Mercedes AMG GT 63 E Performance’s key specifications:
Power: 831 bhp
Torque: 1,400 Nm
Engine: 3,982 cc
Transmission: Manual/Automatic
