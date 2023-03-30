Upcoming Bikes/2-Wheelers Launching In April 2023

Two-wheelers are one of the most popular forms of transport in India and a considerable portion of the population uses bikes and scooters to commute daily. Compared to four-wheelers, two-wheelers are economical, easier to maintain, and highly useful when only one or two people need to travel. Moreover, drivers often find it easier to navigate heavy traffic on two-wheelers due to their compact form factor. India is a very big market for two-wheeler manufacturers and new bikes and scooters are introduced into the country very often. Hence, let’s take a look at all the upcoming bikes and scooters that are releasing in April 2023.