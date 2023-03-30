Upcoming Bikes/2-Wheelers Launching In April 2023
A number of new two-wheelers are launched in India every year.
Two-wheelers are one of the most popular forms of transport in India and a considerable portion of the population uses bikes and scooters to commute daily. Compared to four-wheelers, two-wheelers are economical, easier to maintain, and highly useful when only one or two people need to travel. Moreover, drivers often find it easier to navigate heavy traffic on two-wheelers due to their compact form factor. India is a very big market for two-wheeler manufacturers and new bikes and scooters are introduced into the country very often. Hence, let’s take a look at all the upcoming bikes and scooters that are releasing in April 2023.
Honda Activa 125 H-Smart
Japanese manufacturer Honda has just launched an updated version of their popular ‘Activa’ series of scooters, the new Honda Activa 125 H-Smart. It has been priced at ₹88,093 (ex-showroom)and sales for this model are expected to begin in April. The Activa 125 H-Smart features new changes such as smart auto lock and unlock, keyless ignition, and remote engine start. Moreover, Honda has designed this new model to be in line with the latest emission and environmental norms announced by the government. Apart from compliance and new features, the basic specifications of the new Honda Activa 125 remain similar to its predecessors.
Honda Activa 125 H-Smart Key Specifications
Engine: 124 cc
Max Power: 8.30 PS
Max Torque: 10.4 Nm@5,000rpm
Fuel Capacity: 5.3 litres
2023 Triumph Street Triple R And RS
Bike manufacturer Triumph had originally planned to launch the Triumph Street Triple R and RS bikes back in March, but their launch was reportedly delayed due to unspecified reasons. However, many automobile publications report that these bikes are expected to be launched in April. While not a lot of information is available about them as the company has not officially announced them yet, it is expected that these two powerful bikes would be priced somewhere between ₹10 lakh to ₹12 lakh.
Triumph Street R and RS Expected Specifications
Engine: 765 cc
Transmission: 6-speed manual
Max Power: 116.4 bhp
Fuel Capacity: 17.4 litres
Simple One EV
One of the most anticipated EV scooters in April 2023, the ‘Simple One’ EV is set to be launched in the Indian market towards the end of the month. As per reports, production of Simple's new EV scooter will begin shortly in a Tamil Nadu facility and the scooters would soon be delivered to the markets. The Simple One reportedly has a maximum driving range of 300 km, but this would only be available for customers who choose higher-tier variants with upgraded batteries. The Simple One is expected to be priced between ₹1.10 lakh to ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
Simple One EV Key Specifications
Driving Range: 300 km
Battery Capacity: 4.8 kWh + 1.6 kWh
Max Speed: 105 kmph
Storage Capacity: 30 litres