5 Upcoming Bikes Expected To Launch In India In May 2023
Looking to purchase a new bike? Here is a list of the top upcoming bikes that are launching in India in May 2023.
Two-wheelers, such as scooters and bikes, are an extremely popular mode of transport in India due to the cost-efficiency they offer. Bikes and scooters also have the added advantage of easy navigation even through heavy traffic. As a result, India is one of the largest markets for two-wheeler manufacturers. Let’s take a look at the bikes which will be released in India in May 2023.
Royal Enfield Classic 650
The highly anticipated Royal Enfield Classic 650 is expected to be launched in May 2023 at an estimated price of around ₹2.95 lakh. It is expected to come with a 648-cc engine that produces 47 bhp of power and 52 Nm of torque.
TVS Apache RTR 310
The TVS Apache RTR 310 is expected to be launched in May 2023 with an estimated price of ₹1.99 lakh. It is expected to come with a 312-cc engine that produces 34 bhp of power and 27 Nm of torque. The bike comes with a 6-speed transmission and is a great choice if you’re looking for a powerful motorbike at a relatively affordable price compared to other bikes on this list.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (2023)
The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (2023 version) is the facelifted model of the classic Royal Enfield 350 and is expected to be launched in May 2023 at an estimated price of around ₹1.5 lakh. The 2023 edition of the Royal Enfield 350 is expected to come with a BS6-compliant engine that produces around 20 bhp of power and around 28 Nm of torque.
Benelli Leoncino 800
The Benelli Leoncino 800 is expected to be launched in May 2023 with an estimated price of around ₹8 lakh. It is expected to come with a 754-cc engine that produces around 80 bhp of power and around 67 Nm of torque. Moreover, the bike can produce max power of 81.5 PS@9000 RPM and reportedly has a 6-speed transmission.
BSA Gold Star
There is no official information available on the launch date or price for BSA Gold Star, but some automobile publications have suggested that this bike would also be launched in May 2023 in India. As per reports, the BSA gold star will be launched at a price of ₹5 lakh. The bike will have a powerful 652-cc engine and max power of 45 PS@6000 RPM. Moreover, it is expected that the bike will have a 5-speed transmission.
