5 Upcoming Bikes Expected To Launch In India In May 2023

There is no official information available on the launch date or price for BSA Gold Star, but some automobile publications have suggested that this bike would also be launched in May 2023 in India. As per reports, the BSA gold star will be launched at a price of ₹5 lakh. The bike will have a powerful 652-cc engine and max power of 45 PS@6000 RPM. Moreover, it is expected that the bike will have a 5-speed transmission.

