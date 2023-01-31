Union Budget App: Paperless Budget 2023 - All You Need To Know

Following are the details about the Union Budget App:

Prior to the Union Budget 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Union Budget Mobile App at the Halwa ceremony .

The app was created to make 14 budget-related documents easily accessible to members of parliament and the general public.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was initially put in place to forbid physical contact in the legislature, but it is now also helping the government's goal of making India a digital nation.

The app was created by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for iOS and Android operating systems under the direction of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA).

Users of the application can quickly browse, download, and even print budget documents.

This budget app will include digital versions of the Union Budget, the Finance Bill, the Demand for Grants, and all other budget papers as prescribed by the Constitution.

The software has external links and a table of contents, and users may zoom in and out of documents as needed.

Another feature of the Union Budget Mobile App is bidirectional scrolling.

The budget is available for users to peruse in Hindi or English.

The app also offers additional features like Key to Budget, which efficiently teaches users how to comprehend the Union Budget.

Users can also view the whole budget sheet through the specific location where the budget documents will be made available.