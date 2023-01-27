Two-Day Bank Strike To Take Place Next Week; Check Dates And Other Details

The State Bank of India (SBI) has alerted customers that the planned two-day all-India bank strike announced by the Union Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) on January 30-31 may impact banking services at its branches.

In a regulatory filing on January 24, SBI stated that they had been informed by the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) that the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) had served a notice of strike, informing them that the members of the constituent unions of UFBU, namely AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF and INBOC, propose to go on a nationwide bank strike on January 30 and 31 in support of their demands.

However, SBI claimed that the appropriate preparations had been made to ensure that business would continue as usual at its branches. The bank suggested that the strike call might have an impact on ordinary work.