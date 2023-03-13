SVB Crisis: Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath’s Lesson From Silicon Valley Bank's Failure

Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath said the key lesson from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), or the recent fallout of Yes Bank in the Indian context is to have funds, distributed across various banks, especially working capital.

In a tweet about the SVB crisis, Kamath said that it is ridiculous as to how things can go wrong in a business, right from unforeseen changes to not being able to access money in the bank, as is the case with Silicon Valley Bank.

The tweet read “It is ridiculous how many things can go wrong when running a business. Everything from rapid change to market sentiment to waking up one day and being unable to access money in the bank, like with SVB.”

Kamath believes that for running a business, one of the most underrated skills is being pessimistic. He added, “Every business will be exposed to a black swan event at some point; the idea is to survive those.”