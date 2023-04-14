SBI Keeps MCLR Rate Unchanged After RBI Pauses Repo Rate Hike

Recently, the Reserve Bank of India, or RBI, surprised economists and financial analysts by leaving the repo rate unchanged at 6.50% after six successive hikes since May. As per reports, the RBI also signalled that they have paused hiking the repo rate since they have the option to hike rates in the future if the necessity arises. As per a Reuters poll, many economists now predict that the RBI will keep the repo rate unchanged at least till the end of the fiscal as it evaluates the result of the previous rate hikes on economic growth and inflation.

The survey shows that only about one-sixth of the economists predict a 25 basis point hike to 6.75% by the end of the year. This suggests that the current tightening cycle, which started in May 2022, is likely to be over. The median view from the poll shows that by the last quarter of the fiscal 2023-24, the repo rate will remain unchanged at 6.50%. However, there is a difference in opinion among economists between no change and a 25 basis point reduction.