RuPay Credit Cards On UPI: Features And Benefits
RuPay credit cards can now be linked to the Unified Payments Interface. Read on to know the features and benefits.
RuPay credit cards can now be connected to the unified payments interface (UPI) thanks to a feature implemented by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). This will enable RuPay credit cards to offer customers a smooth, digitally connected credit card lifecycle experience. Customers will also profit from the ease and expanded opportunities to use their respective credit cards at various payment gateways. Additionally, they can pay with their credit card using the UPI app by simply scanning QR codes at merchant locations thanks to the new RuPay credit card on UPI functionality.
So, let’s jump on to the features and benefits of RuPay credit cards on UPI.
Features Of RuPay Credit Cards
Features of RuPay credit cards on UPI are as follows:
After linking the credit card, customers can pay any merchant by scanning the UPI QR code. The UPI PIN will be used for payment authentication.
Using your registered mobile number, you can find credit card accounts from the issuing bank and link them with your UPI ID on the BHIM app or any other UPI app such as Paytm, GPay, etc.
The transaction limits for transactions made via this mechanism are in line with UPI standards.
You cannot use this feature to send money to small businesses under the P2P, P2PM category or make any card-to-card payments. In simple words, you won't be able to use a RuPay credit cards on the UPI feature to make payments to small street vendors like vegetable sellers or street food vendors.
Customers will have access to features like AutoPay and dispute resolution via ODR (UPIHelp) using UPI Apps.
Through the RuPay credit card on the UPI feature, customers can easily pay their credit card bills.
Benefits Of Using RuPay Credit Cards On UPI
1. Quick Transactions
Customers won't have to bring their wallets or credit cards with them when they go shopping. To make a payment, all they need is a mobile phone and the appropriate UPI PIN. As a result, transactions will be quicker and more convenient.
2. No Hidden Fees
To use UPI, your bank does not charge any fees. There are no extra costs, such as maintenance fees or annual fees. Thanks to this, customers now have a more practical and economical choice.
3. Safer Transactions
User security is greatly enhanced using UPI pins. The UPI pin helps prevent account hacking in addition to the simplicity it offers. If hackers try to access your account through UPI, they have a lower probability of success. This is due to the UPI pin's status as a distinctive identification that is difficult to predict or duplicate. Additionally, the retailer does not receive or maintain any personal information, which lowers the risk of fraud.
To Sum Up
Many people now use UPI as their preferred method of payment, and the monthly transaction volume consistently exceeds trillions. Given the market-leading reach of UPI payments, integrating the UPI platform with credit cards will be extremely advantageous for credit card users. This will also accelerate the business of RuPay credit cards and help them reach a larger audience.