RuPay Credit Cards On UPI: Features And Benefits

RuPay credit cards can now be connected to the unified payments interface (UPI) thanks to a feature implemented by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). This will enable RuPay credit cards to offer customers a smooth, digitally connected credit card lifecycle experience. Customers will also profit from the ease and expanded opportunities to use their respective credit cards at various payment gateways. Additionally, they can pay with their credit card using the UPI app by simply scanning QR codes at merchant locations thanks to the new RuPay credit card on UPI functionality.

So, let’s jump on to the features and benefits of RuPay credit cards on UPI.