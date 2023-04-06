Repo Rate Remains Unchanged At 6.50%, Here's A Look At The Repo Rate Hike By RBI In Last 3 Years

Repo Rate Hike in 2023

The recent RBI MPC took place from February 6-8, 2023 in which the following decision was taken

Increase the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) by 25 basis points to 6.50% with immediate effect.

Repo Rate Hike in 2022

The RBI MPC took place from December 5-7, 2022 in which the following decision was taken

Increase the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) by 35 basis points to 6.25% with immediate effect.

The RBI MPC took place from September 28-30, 2022 in which the following decision was taken

Increase the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) by 50 basis points to 5.90% with immediate effect.



The RBI MPC took place from August 3-5, 2022 in which the following decision was taken

Increase the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) by 50 basis points to 5.40% with immediate effect.

The RBI MPC took place from June 6-8, 2022 in which the following decision was taken

Increase the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) by 50 basis points to 4.90% with immediate effect.



The RBI MPC took place from May 2-4, 2022 in which the following decision was taken