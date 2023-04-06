BQPrimeBusiness NewsRepo Rate Remains Unchanged At 6.50%, Here's A Look At The Repo Rate Hike By RBI In Last 3 Years
Repo Rate Remains Unchanged At 6.50%, Here's A Look At The Repo Rate Hike By RBI In Last 3 Years

RBI hits pause button, keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.50%

06 Apr 2023, 10:24 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das</p></div>
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
RBI Monetary Policy: Status Quo On Repo Rate

The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee has voted unanimously to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%.

The central bank has so far raised the repo rate by 250 basis points since May 2022 to control inflation.

So lets take a look at the repo rate hikes done by RBI in the last few years.

Repo Rate Hike by RBI Since March 2020

Repo Rate Hike in 2023

The recent RBI MPC took place from February 6-8, 2023 in which the following decision was taken

  • Increase the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) by 25 basis points to 6.50% with immediate effect.

Repo Rate Hike in 2022

The RBI MPC took place from December 5-7, 2022 in which the following decision was taken

  • Increase the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) by 35 basis points to 6.25% with immediate effect.

The RBI MPC took place from September 28-30, 2022 in which the following decision was taken

  • Increase the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) by 50 basis points to 5.90% with immediate effect.


The RBI MPC took place from August 3-5, 2022 in which the following decision was taken

  • Increase the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) by 50 basis points to 5.40% with immediate effect.

The RBI MPC took place from June 6-8, 2022 in which the following decision was taken

  • Increase the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) by 50 basis points to 4.90% with immediate effect.


The RBI MPC took place from May 2-4, 2022 in which the following decision was taken

  • Increase the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) by 40 basis points to 4.40% with immediate effect.

Repo Rate Hike in 2021

In 2021, RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 4%

The RBI MPC took place from Dec 6-8, 2021 in which the following decision was taken

  • keep the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) unchanged at 4.0%.


The RBI MPC took place from Oct 6-8, 2021 in which the following decision was taken

  • keep the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) unchanged at 4.0%.


The RBI MPC took place from Aug 4-6, 2021 in which the following decision was taken

  • keep the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) unchanged at 4.0%.

The RBI MPC took place from Jun 2-4, 2021 in which the following decision was taken

  • keep the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) unchanged at 4.0%.

The RBI MPC took place from Apr 5-7, 2021 in which the following decision was taken

  • keep the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) unchanged at 4.0%.

The RBI MPC took place from Feb 3-5, 2021 in which the following decision was taken

  • keep the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) unchanged at 4.0%.

Repo Rate Hike in 2020

The RBI MPC took place from Dec 2-4, 2020 in which the following decision was taken

  • keep the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) unchanged at 4.0%.


The RBI MPC took place from Oct 7-9, 2020 in which the following decision was taken

  • keep the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) unchanged at 4.0%.

The RBI MPC took place from Aug 4-6, 2020 in which the following decision was taken

  • keep the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) unchanged at 4.0%.


The RBI MPC took place from May 20-22, 2020 in which the following decision was taken

  • reduce the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) by 40 bps to 4.0% from 4.40% with immediate effect

  • accordingly, the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate stand reduced to 4.25% from 4.65%

  • the reverse repo rate under the LAF stands reduced to 3.35% from 3.75%.

The RBI MPC took place from March 24, 26 and 27, 2020 in which the following decision was taken

  • reduce the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) by 75 basis points to 4.40% from 5.15% with immediate effect

  • the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate stand reduced to 4.65% from 5.40%

  • the reverse repo rate under the LAF stands reduced by 90 basis points to 4.0%.

