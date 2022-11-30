RBI's Retail Digital Rupee Pilot Project: All You Need To Know

On December 1, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is slated to introduce its first pilot program for retail digital rupees (e-R). The currency will come in the form of a digital token that serves as legal tender. Plus, it would be released in the same denominations that coins and paper money are now distributed in.

This is the initial stage of a pilot project that will focus on certain regions and banks within a closed user group (CUG) made up of participating customers and business owners. Customers and retailers will be able to utilise the digital rupee (e-R), or e-rupee, in the first phase of the experiment, which will span the four cities of New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Bhubaneswar.

Users will be able to conduct transactions with the digital rupee through a digital wallet provided by the participating banks and kept on mobile phones or other devices. The digital rupee will be supplied through banks.

However, unlike cash, the digital currency does not accrue interest and can be exchanged for other types of payment like bank deposits. The central bank further said that P2P (person-to-person) and P2M (person-to-merchant) transactions are also permitted through e₹-R.