RBI's Retail Digital Rupee Pilot Project: All You Need To Know
RBI is to launch the digital rupee pilot on December 1 where a few banks will participate. Read on to know more
On December 1, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is slated to introduce its first pilot program for retail digital rupees (e-R). The currency will come in the form of a digital token that serves as legal tender. Plus, it would be released in the same denominations that coins and paper money are now distributed in.
This is the initial stage of a pilot project that will focus on certain regions and banks within a closed user group (CUG) made up of participating customers and business owners. Customers and retailers will be able to utilise the digital rupee (e-R), or e-rupee, in the first phase of the experiment, which will span the four cities of New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Bhubaneswar.
Users will be able to conduct transactions with the digital rupee through a digital wallet provided by the participating banks and kept on mobile phones or other devices. The digital rupee will be supplied through banks.
However, unlike cash, the digital currency does not accrue interest and can be exchanged for other types of payment like bank deposits. The central bank further said that P2P (person-to-person) and P2M (person-to-merchant) transactions are also permitted through e₹-R.
Which Banks Are To Participate In The Retail Digital Rupee Pilot?
The controlled introduction of digital currency in these aforementioned four cities will be carried out by four banks, namely,
State Bank of India
Yes Bank
ICICI Bank
IDFC First Bank
Following that, this pilot will include four more banks:
Bank of Baroda
HDFC Bank
Union Bank of India
Kotak Mahindra Bank
Cities like Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Gangtok, Indore, Patna, and Shimla will also receive the service in the future.
How Will The Retail Digital Rupee Work?
The retail e-rupee, an electronic version of currency primarily used for retail transactions, will function like cash. Due to the fact that it will be the central bank's direct liability, it may be used by the entire private sector, non-financial consumers, and enterprises. It will also be able to provide access to secure money for payment and settlement.
Additionally, the pilot will test in real time the stability of the entire process of creating, distributing, and using digital rupees at retail. Furthermore, it will increase the settlement system's efficiency, spur innovation in the cross-border payments sector, and give the general public access to uses that any private virtual currency can offer, without the dangers that come with them.
The RBI has regularly raised concerns about the use of private cryptocurrencies like Ether, Bitcoin, and more for money laundering, terrorism financing, tax evasion, etc. But the launch of its own CBDC has been viewed as a method to balance the benefits and dangers of digital money.