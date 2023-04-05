RBI Monetary Policy: Date, Time And How To Watch RBI Governor Press Conference Live

The Monetary Policy Committee or MPC of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be meeting on April 3, April 5 and April 6, 2023, to discuss the first bi-monthly monetary policy for the fiscal year 2023-24. The central bank has already raised the repo rate by 250 basis points since May 2022 to control inflation.

The RBI is responsible for ensuring that the retail inflation rate remains within the range of four per cent, with a margin of +/- two per cent. However, the inflation rate has exceeded six per cent for three consecutive quarters starting from January 2022. To address this issue, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has been convened. This committee consists of three RBI officials and three external members who have been appointed by the central government.