OPEC: What Does It Do And Which Countries Are A Part Of It?

OPEC and its allies, including Russia, announced recently that they will be cutting down crude oil production by 3.66 million barrels per day. This oil production cut of 3.66 million barrels per day, or bpd, amounts to 3.7% of the global oil demand. The announcement by OPEC and its allies has led to an immediate rise in prices, as oil prices increased by $5, with the price going above $85 per barrel for Brent Crude oil.



The decision to cut oil production was taken as a precautionary measure to support market stability. Saudi Arabia is reducing output by 500,000 barrels per day and Iraq by 211,000. The UAE, Kuwait, Algeria and Oman are also making cuts. Moreover, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has stated the Western banking crisis and the Western price cap on Russian oil as the main reasons behind the cut.