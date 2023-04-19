Meta Layoffs: Zuckerberg To Cut More Jobs Across Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram
As per a company memo seen by Bloomberg News, Meta has notified managers to be prepared to announce job cuts.
Meta Platforms Inc. is reportedly going to start a new set of company-wide layoffs on Wednesday, April 19, as part of the company’s efforts to restructure its teams and achieve CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s goal of greater efficiency.
As per a company memo seen by Bloomberg News, Meta has notified managers to be prepared to announce job cuts. This new set of job cuts will impact many departments within the company, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Reality Labs, which is Meta’s VR development, and Quest hardware division.
The decision to cut down jobs across various departments is part of Meta’s cost-cutting plan that aims to eliminate a total of 10,000 jobs at the company, as announced by Zuckerberg last month. Some reports have also stated that another round of layoffs will happen in May.
Also Read:
Meta Eliminates 13% Of Its Global Workforce
Meta had previously already eliminated around 13% of its global workforce, which comprised around 11,000 employees in November last year. Moreover, Meta has also reportedly extended their hiring freeze into the first quarter of FY 23-24. With these layoffs, the social media mogul plans to make Meta a leaner organisation. Zuckerberg has also expressed that he is planning to rebalance the ratio of technologists and engineers in the company to business and administrative staff.
As per reports, under the restructuring process, the teams would be reorganised, and the remaining employees would be reassigned to new managers. According to the company memo, Meta will also ask all of its North American employees to work from home on Wednesday so that they have time to process the news about the layoffs. A Meta spokesperson said that these layoffs in April would be focused on the company’s tech groups, while the planned layoffs in May will focus on business groups within the company.
Also Read: