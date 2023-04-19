Meta Layoffs: Zuckerberg To Cut More Jobs Across Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram

Meta Platforms Inc. is reportedly going to start a new set of company-wide layoffs on Wednesday, April 19, as part of the company’s efforts to restructure its teams and achieve CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s goal of greater efficiency.

As per a company memo seen by Bloomberg News, Meta has notified managers to be prepared to announce job cuts. This new set of job cuts will impact many departments within the company, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Reality Labs, which is Meta’s VR development, and Quest hardware division.

The decision to cut down jobs across various departments is part of Meta’s cost-cutting plan that aims to eliminate a total of 10,000 jobs at the company, as announced by Zuckerberg last month. Some reports have also stated that another round of layoffs will happen in May.