LinkedIn Top Companies in India 2023: Full List Of 25 Best Workplaces In India

LinkedIn, one of the largest professional networking platforms, has released the seventh edition of its annual Top Companies list for India. The LinkedIn Top Companies India 2023 list ranks the 25 best workplaces in the country where professionals can grow their careers.

While compiling the list, LinkedIn picks companies that help people to get ahead in their careers while considering factors like how employees are growing both within a company and when they leave, how they are upskilling while employed at the company, and more.