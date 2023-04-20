LinkedIn Top Companies in India 2023: Full List Of 25 Best Workplaces In India
LinkedIn has released the seventh edition of its annual Top Companies list for India.
LinkedIn, one of the largest professional networking platforms, has released the seventh edition of its annual Top Companies list for India. The LinkedIn Top Companies India 2023 list ranks the 25 best workplaces in the country where professionals can grow their careers.
While compiling the list, LinkedIn picks companies that help people to get ahead in their careers while considering factors like how employees are growing both within a company and when they leave, how they are upskilling while employed at the company, and more.
IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), e-commerce platform Amazon, and investment banking and financial services firm Morgan Stanley have emerged as the top three on LinkedIn’s Top 25 Companies in India for 2023.
This year, there has been a shift from technology companies, which dominated the list in 2022, with companies across industries like financial services, oil and gas, manufacturing, professional services, and gaming featuring in the 2023 Top Companies list. A majority of these, i.e. 10 out of 25, are from the banking/financial services /fintech industry, including companies like Macquarie Group, HDFC Bank, Mastercard, and Yubi. An interesting first on this year’s list is the entry of e-sports and gaming companies like Dream11 and Games24x7.