Layoffs In March 2023: Microsoft, Disney, And Others

Popular game design company Electronic Arts recently announced that they would be laying off around 6% of the company’s workforce. As per the Wall Street Journal, this amounts to roughly 780 layoffs in the company. Moreover, EA has also announced that apart from the layoffs, they would also be cutting down office space costs to focus their spending efforts on the best possible growth opportunities in the gaming industry. EA has stated that the layoffs have already begun and will continue over the next few financial quarters. EA also plans to restructure its teams to better align with its strategic priorities.