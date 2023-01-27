Layoffs in January 2023: 8 Tech Giants That Resorted To Layoffs
January 2023 has seen many tech firms, including giants like Microsoft and Google, announcing layoffs.
The end of 2022 left thousands of employees across organisations jobless as major tech companies announced layoffs. January 2023 has been no better as more tech firms, including giants like Microsoft and Google, have said that they will be laying off large numbers of employees. Among the recent ones to join this trend of reducing their workforce are IBM and SAP.
Most of these tech companies have cited economic uncertainty as the reason for their decision of laying off employees. Let’s take a look at some of the major tech firms that have resorted to layoffs in January 2023.
SAP
One of Europe’s biggest software companies, SAP, announced on Thursday, January 26, 2023, that it will lay off 2.5% of its global workforce. This will amount to about 2,800 SAP employees losing their jobs. SAP said that these job cuts were not related to their business momentum and described the move as "targeted restructuring."
IBM
IBM announced on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, that it will lay off about 3,900 employees, or 1.5% of its workforce. These employee layoffs will cost IBM up to $300 Million over the first quarter of 2023.
Spotify
Sweden-based music streaming platform Spotify announced on Monday, January 23, 2023, that it intends to reduce 6% of its workforce. This amounts to about 600 employees of the company. "Like many other leaders, I hoped to sustain the strong tailwinds from the pandemic and believed that our broad global business and lower risk to the impact of a slowdown in ads would insulate us," Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said in a memo to Spotify employees on Monday. "In hindsight, I was too ambitious in investing ahead of our revenue growth” he added.
Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc., announced on Friday, January 20, 2023, that it will cut about 12,000 jobs from its global workforce. This decision will affect approximately 6% of its employees. "This will mean saying goodbye to some incredibly talented people we worked hard to hire and have loved working with," said Google's CEO Sundar Pichai in an email to the company’s employees on Friday. "I'm deeply sorry for that. The fact that these changes will impact the lives of Googlers weighs heavily on me, and I take full responsibility for the decisions that led us here" he added.
Microsoft
On January 18, 2023, Microsoft said that it will lay off 10,000 employees this year. This will affect about 5% of the company’s global workforce. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Microsoft said that these layoffs are due to the "macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities.”
Amazon
On January 4, 2023, . The company cited “the uncertain economy” as the reason for these job cuts. “These changes will help us pursue our long-term opportunities with a stronger cost structure.” Amazon’s Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy said.
Coinbase
Cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase, announced on January 10, 2023, that it will lay off 950 employees from its workforce. "As we examined our 2023 scenarios, it became clear that we would need to reduce expenses to increase our chances of doing well in every scenario," Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said in a statement. "While it is always painful to part ways with our fellow colleagues, there was no way to reduce our expenses significantly enough, without considering changes to headcount" he added.
Salesforce
Earlier in January 2023, American cloud-based software company Salesforce, which said that it had hired “too many people", announced it would slash 10% of its workforce and shut some offices due to the economic slowdown. Salesforce co-CEO Marc Benioff said, "As our revenue accelerated through the pandemic, we hired too many people leading into this economic downturn we're now facing, and I take responsibility for that.”