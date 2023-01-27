Layoffs in January 2023: 8 Tech Giants That Resorted To Layoffs

The end of 2022 left thousands of employees across organisations jobless as major tech companies announced layoffs. January 2023 has been no better as more tech firms, including giants like Microsoft and Google, have said that they will be laying off large numbers of employees. Among the recent ones to join this trend of reducing their workforce are IBM and SAP.

Most of these tech companies have cited economic uncertainty as the reason for their decision of laying off employees. Let’s take a look at some of the major tech firms that have resorted to layoffs in January 2023.