Jio vs Vi vs Airtel: Cheapest Postpaid Plans With Unlimited Mobile Data
Find out the cheapest postpaid plans on offer from these telecom operators.
Postpaid mobile plans were once only used by a small number of people due to their high tariffs. In recent years, it has gotten simpler to obtain a postpaid plan with unlimited data since all telecom service providers presently offer a variety of cost-effective solutions. In light of this, Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea are also providing postpaid plans that are affordable to meet the various needs of their customers. But do you know which of them has the least expensive postpaid plans?
In this article, we will learn about the cheapest postpaid plans of each of these telecom operators.
Jio Postpaid Plans
Jio ₹599 Plan
The telecom provider's most affordable package with unlimited data is the ₹599 postpaid plan. With this plan, you get unlimited mobile data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS each day. Users also have free access to Jio's other services, including JioTV, JioNews, JioSecurity, JioCinema, and JioCloud.
Vi Postpaid Plans
Vi ₹701 Plan
This postpaid plan from Vi comes with unlimited data and unlimited calling. Additionally, users have access to 3,000 SMS each month. Other perks of the plan include a six-month Amazon Prime membership, a year's worth of Disney+ Hotstar Super (TV and mobile) access, VIP access to the Vi movies and TV app, access to ZEE5 premium movies, original TV shows, and six months of ad-free Hungama music with unlimited downloads in the Vi app.
Airtel Postpaid Plans
Airtel has also launched a number of postpaid plans with unlimited 5G data for its customers in India. The lowest plan starts at ₹499 and goes up to ₹699 with a validity of 56 days. The next two plans are for ₹839 and ₹999, while the highest plan is for ₹3395.
The company has removed the data consumption cap from all current plans, allowing customers to enjoy superfast, dependable, and secure 5G Plus services without having to worry about running out of data.