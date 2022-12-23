IndiGo Winter Sale: Cost Of International Trip Starts At Rs. 4,999

On its website, IndiGo stated, “This offer is made by InterGlobe Aviation Limited (“IndiGo"), to the customers booking IndiGo flights from 06:00 hours on December 23, 2022 up to 23:59 hours on December 25, 2022 (“Offer Period") for travel between January 15, 2023 till April 14, 2023."

The airline further mentioned that discounts will be given to customers subject to availability and at IndiGo's exclusive discretion because there is a limited amount of inventory available under the Offer. What’s more, is that customers must be aware that airport fees and government taxes are not eligible for discounts. Only non-stop flights in different sectors of IndiGo's domestic and international network are eligible for the discounts. This deal cannot be used with any other offer, program, or promotion and is not applicable to group reservations made through IndiGo.