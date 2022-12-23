IndiGo Winter Sale: Cost Of International Trip Starts At Rs. 4,999
IndiGo announces a 3-day winter sale starting from today. Read on to check the details of this winter sale.
IndiGo, one of the largest airlines in India, has launched a special three-day winter offer for all domestic and international flights on the 6E network. The three-day promotion, which started today, will feature domestic travel prices beginning at ₹ 2,023 and international trip prices beginning at ₹ 4,999. The promotion is applicable for travel between January 15 and April 14, 2023. Customers can also take advantage of rebates from HSBC, a partner bank of IndiGo.
On its website, IndiGo stated, “This offer is made by InterGlobe Aviation Limited (“IndiGo"), to the customers booking IndiGo flights from 06:00 hours on December 23, 2022 up to 23:59 hours on December 25, 2022 (“Offer Period") for travel between January 15, 2023 till April 14, 2023."
The airline further mentioned that discounts will be given to customers subject to availability and at IndiGo's exclusive discretion because there is a limited amount of inventory available under the Offer. What’s more, is that customers must be aware that airport fees and government taxes are not eligible for discounts. Only non-stop flights in different sectors of IndiGo's domestic and international network are eligible for the discounts. This deal cannot be used with any other offer, program, or promotion and is not applicable to group reservations made through IndiGo.
Data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) India showed on Monday that the number of passengers carried by domestic airlines in India during the period of January through November 2022 was 1,105.10 lakhs as opposed to 726.11 lakhs during the same period the previous year, registering an annual growth of 52.19 percent.
Further, reports also showed that in November, the operators carried 16% more passengers than they did in the same month a year prior (116.79 lakhs vs. 105.16 lakhs). The recovery from the pandemic may also be to blame for India's increase in civil aircraft traffic. And for the entire month of November 2022, only 0.25% of domestic flights on schedule were cancelled.
Pieter Elbers, the CEO of IndiGo Airlines, praised his staff for enhancing the airline's on-time performance in November. On-time performance (OTP) was one of IndiGo's branding strategies, but for the previous six months, it had not been at the top of the OTP charts. However, the management of IndiGo made some significant adjustments to flight management during the previous few months with the goal of enhancing on-time performance. The airline requested its cabin crew to seal the aircraft doors as soon as the last passenger boarded, even before they had settled in, in a substantial break from the accepted norm.
Not only that but the airline had also instructed its pilots to arrive at airports 75 minutes prior to the departure times of their flights and to be inside the aircraft 35 minutes prior to departure so that all preparations could be made at least 15 minutes prior to takeoff.